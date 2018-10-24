One Year Later, Has Lyft Impacted DWI Arrests?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wednesday marks one year since Lyft made its debut in Sioux Falls. Many argued that welcoming Lyft to town would decrease the amount of drunk drivers, making the roads safer for everyone.

Former city councilor Dean Karsky remembers when he teamed up with fellow community leaders to bring ridesharing services to South Dakota. After years of revising the Vehicle for Hire Ordinance, Lyft finally got the okay to come to Sioux Falls. One year later, and Karsky feels good about the decision.

“I’m just happy as heck that they’re here,” said Karsky.

There are a lot of reasons why some people pushed for Lyft to come to the Rushmore state. For one, the apps offer convenience, especially to millennials and travelers.

“They’d get off the plane and they’d take out their phone and they’d look for Lyft or Uber apps and we weren’t active,” said Karsky. “They thought they ended up in the frontier somewhere.”

Perhaps the biggest reason to bring Lyft to Sioux Falls was the hope that DWI rates would decrease.

So, did Lyft make a difference? The answer lies in the numbers.

So far this year, the Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested 804 drivers for DWI. At this time last year, they had arrested just over a thousand.

While this is a noticeable decrease from last year, this is about the same number of arrests as 2015, which was 817 drivers.

However, it’s important to consider that while 2015 and 2018 arrest numbers practically tie, the percentage of drivers arrested for DWI is actually lower. This is because the population of Sioux Falls has grown by about 13,000 people since 2015.

“200 less arrests, that’s a pretty significant number and there could be any number of different reasons why,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

While arrests are down, police say it’s too soon to determine precisely why. It’s impossible to speculate if Lyft alone directly influenced those numbers. After all, taxi services other than Lyft have existed in Sioux Falls for years. However, Karsky believes Lyft played a crucial role in reducing DWI’s and he predicts Lyft will continue to make the city safer.

”If the trend would have continued, we’d probably be significantly higher than where we are now,” said Karsky.

While the Sioux Falls Police Department is grateful that DWI arrests are down, there’s still work to be done until that number is zero.