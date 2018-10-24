Physical Canistota/Freeman A Contender For 9A Crown

Host Alcester/Hudson In Quarterfinals Tomorrow

CANISTOTA, S.D. — After a somewhat disappointing 6-4 campaign in their first season as a co-op last year, the Canistota/Freeman Pride are back to being the kind of team James Strang loves to coach.

Back when they were just the Canistota Hawks, Strang’s teams were known for their physical and smashmouth style. They’ve got the horses for that once again this year as they head into the 9A quarterfinals tomorrow against Alcester-Hudson at 7 PM.

With Trey Ortman giving them a dual threat quarterback the Pride are averaging 46 points a game while the defense is only allowing 15.