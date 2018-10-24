Pickup driver killed in crash with semi near Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck died when he rear-ended a semi carrying hazardous material in Brookings County.

The patrol says the 47-year-old pickup driver crashed into the semi on Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon near Brookings as the semi driver pulled away from a railroad crossing and had its hazard lights activated.

Authorities say damage to the semi caused about a gallon of sodium hydroxide, or lye, to spill. It was contained by emergency responders. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.