SC Shop owner who sold winning ticket to share part of bonus with employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – After selling a $1.5 billion winning lottery ticket, South Carolina convenience store owner CJ Patel says he plans to share part of the business’ $50,000 bonus with his employees.

Patel says he has no idea who bought the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

He says he saw a steady stream of customers as the prize grew in size over the past few days.

Patel has owned the KC Mart in Simpsonville for more than three years. Until now, the biggest winner had been a $250,000 ticket about a year ago.

South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper says the lottery knows when and where the ticket was bought, but won’t be sure who bought it until the winner contacts them.

Cooper says the winner will owe the state $80 million in taxes if the full prize is paid out in annual installments. That represents about 1 percent of the South Carolina’s annual budget.