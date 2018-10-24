Suspicious Package Found Near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Home

BREAKING: Secret Service: Packages sent to Hillary Clinton and former President Obama “were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such;” they were not “at risk of receiving them.”

According to NBC News, police in New Castle, New York, said they are investigating a suspicious package found early this morning near the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Officers are working with the Secret Service and the FBI, there are no further details at this time.

The package was located around 1 a.m. ET near the couple’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

The discovery comes a day after a bomb was found outside liberal philanthropist George Soros’ New York residence. Soros is calling on politicians to tone down their rhetoric and warns that “words have consequences.” Soros is calling for “a more civil way to discuss our political differences.”