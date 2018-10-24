USF’s Watson Having A Breakthrough Season

Leads All Of NCAA Football In Rushing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The leading rusher in all of college football plays in Sioux Falls.

And just one of the remarkable things about Gabe Watson is that he’s doing it in his first year with the Cougars.

The northern California native transferred into Sioux Falls last year and opened eyes during the spring game. Though he won the starting running back job he still splits carries with Colton Myles, who has run for 517 yards, and he hasn’t even played in many full gamest his year since he’s been pulled from blowout wins.

Despite all that he’s rushed for 1,517 yards, the highest total at any level of NCAA college football. His 21 touchdown runs also lead division two and are a part of a surreal season for the junior.

Watson enters this Saturday’s game with Upper Iowa 247 yards from the USF single season rushing record held by Max Mickey, and 462 yards from the NSIC’s record set by SMSU’s Tyler Tonderum in 2013.