What the Rise of Streaming Services May Cost You

Love your shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime? Hopefully for you, that’s where they’ll stay. But there’s a good chance they won’t.

Just about every platform that can right now is getting in on streaming services, meaning whatever you like to watch, may move to its own location. According to Will Bushee, author of Wired for Coding, co-founder of Code Boot Camp of South Dakota, and Vice-President of the data mining company Bright Planet, you’ll soon have to subscribe to ‘each’ media company’s streaming content. Which, while you were looking to initially save money ditching the dish or cable, may soon cost you more for your favorite shows.

Bushee will be speaking at South Dakota Code Camp on Saturday about the Internet of Things platform that he built from scratch for my house. This is a free conference in Sioux Falls.

He is also launching a fall Hack Sioux Falls. Tickets are $150, open to kids 9-18, all supplies are provided.