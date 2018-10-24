ZooBoo Prep Starts with Carving 300 Pumpkins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Preparations are underway for a spooky weekend at the Great Plains Zoo.

About 150 volunteers came together this morning for the Cut-n-Gut event. They carved more than 300 pumpkins that will line the walk ways of the zoo this weekend for ZooBoo.

Carvers say it’s a lot work to get the pumpkins ready but seeing the smiling faces makes it all wort it.

“It’s just a great way to spend a volunteer day, it’s a good cause. The kids love seeing the pumpkins, and then I don’t have to carve pumpkins at home either,” said volunteer Tonya Raski.

ZooBoo is Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for zoo members and $7 for non members