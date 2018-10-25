FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 11 Quarterfinal Playoffs (10-25-18)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From The State Quarterfinal Playoffs!
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  After beginning last week for 9-Man and 11B, the playoffs kicked off in South Dakota 11AAA, 11AA and 11A prep football!  Click on the video viewer for scores from every game, matchups for the semifinals, and the fun and highlights from 12 games featuring:

-Aberdeen @ Roosevelt

-Lincoln @ O’Gorman

-Watertown @ Washington

-RC Central @ Brandon Valley

-Huron @ Harrisburg

-Hot Springs @ Tea

-St. Thomas More @ Dakota Valley

-Winner @ SF Christian

-Mobridge/Pollock @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Roncalli @ Canton

-Webster @ Garretson

-Alcester/Hudson @ Canistota-Freeman

Categories: Football Friday, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Hennen Powers Minneota To Third State Title In Fou...
Longer Wind Turbine Setbacks Approved By Voters
HIGHLIGHTS: Hills-Beaver Creek Defeats RTR in Regu...
10:00 Sportscast Tuesday, October 10th

You Might Also Like