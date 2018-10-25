National Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, but Sioux Falls Police want you to know you can drop them off every day.

There are two donation boxes set up at the station where anyone can drop off prescription drugs. There are no forms to fill out and no questions asked.

Police say the program is a convenient way for people to dispose of medication they no longer need. After the first couple of years, they realized how much of a need there was for it in Sioux Falls.

“First year was like 600 pounds of drugs. Second year was like 900 pounds of drugs. So we saw there was a need for that, so that’s why we have those bins now, so that people can bring them in all the time,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The department does not accept liquid medication, just pills. You can drop them off Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The lobby will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.