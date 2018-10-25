“People Are Hurting” – U.S. Secretary Of Agriculture Visits South Dakota

LENNOX, S.D. – Between tariffs, a challenging farm economy, and Mother Nature, Midwest farmers have seen better days.

Farmers have their struggles, but mainly, they have pressing questions.

The man who calls himself agriculture’s “cheerleader” may have those answers. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, visited Lennox on Thursday.

When South Dakota’s key commodities struggle, so do the family farmers that produce them.

In a sit-down discussion, Perdue encouraged farmers to keep their faith in the president.

“He needs to know that financially, people are hurting,” said Perdue.

Perdue thanked farmers for feeding the population, calling them patriots. Still, farmers crave relief. Perdue agreed, saying farmers need profits to achieve stability.

“While people are still supportive of his policies on trade [and] making China play fair, and their real patriots in supportive in that of the American first policies there, they’re still hurting financially,” said Perdue.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and Perdue both served as governors together, one of their many shared experiences that bonds them.

“This secretary of ag gets it,” said Rounds. “He knows that ag producers don’t want a hand out. What they want is a chance to compete with producers across the entire world.”

South Dakota lawmakers say the introduction of year round ethanol will give farmers a competitive edge in the marketplace. Rounds says this decision also entices other parts of the country to invest in south dakota ethanol consistently.

“That’s been a historic move by this administration that not only gives us a renewable fuel source but also will help bring up prices,” said the state’s lone congresswoman, Kristi Noem.

Still, farmers are shaking in their boots, wanting to hold on to any sign of hope Perdue can give.

“Farmers tend to be upbeat just by nature,” said U.S. Senator John Thune. “They have to be. I mean, if you’re going to farm in South Dakota, you know, you got to be an eternal optimist.”

Perdue says the key to maintaining that positivity is communication between all branches and levels of government, from South Dakota to beyond.

Perdue also toured an ethanol plant in Chancellor early this morning.