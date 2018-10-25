Scoreboard Thursday, October 25th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 25th
High School Football
SD Playoffs
Class 11AAA
Quarterfinal
Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 8
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Sioux Falls Lincoln 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 14
Class 11AA
Quarterfinal
Brookings 17, Mitchell 7
Huron 20, Harrisburg 7
Pierre 54, Spearfish 14
Yankton 23, Sturgis 22
Class 11A
Quarterfinal
Dakota Valley 46, St. Thomas More 30
Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13
Tea Area 33, Hot Springs 0
West Central 49, Todd County 8
Class 9AA
Quarterfinal
Bon Homme 14, Gregory 12
Garretson 44, Webster 29
Kimball/White Lake 29, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Wolsey-Wessington 78, Irene-Wakonda 28
Class 9A
Quarterfinal
Britton-Hecla 58, Corsica/Stickney 6
Canistota 44, Alcester-Hudson 14
Howard 8, Warner 7
Timber Lake 38, New Underwood 6
Class 11B
Quarterfinal
Bridgewater-Emery 47, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Canton 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Lead-Deadwood 0
Sioux Falls Christian 14, Winner 12
Class 9B
Quarterfinal
Colome 58, Colman-Egan 8
Faulkton 36, Burke 15
Sully Buttes 52, Kadoka Area 0
Wall 28, Castlewood 20
NHL
Wild 4, Kings 1
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 80, Concordia 46 *Selland 17 points
Northwestern 99, Dakota STtae 58 *Gustafson 29 points
Men’s Basketball
Dickinson State 77, Mount Marty 70 *Billings 17 points