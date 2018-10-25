Scoreboard Thursday, October 25th

Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, October 25th

High School Football

SD Playoffs

Class 11AAA

Quarterfinal

Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 8

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Sioux Falls Lincoln 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 14

Class 11AA

Quarterfinal

Brookings 17, Mitchell 7

Huron 20, Harrisburg 7

Pierre 54, Spearfish 14

Yankton 23, Sturgis 22

Class 11A

Quarterfinal

Dakota Valley 46, St. Thomas More 30

Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13

Tea Area 33, Hot Springs 0

West Central 49, Todd County 8

Class 9AA

Quarterfinal

Bon Homme 14, Gregory 12

Garretson 44, Webster 29

Kimball/White Lake 29, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Wolsey-Wessington 78, Irene-Wakonda 28

Class 9A

Quarterfinal

Britton-Hecla 58, Corsica/Stickney 6

Canistota 44, Alcester-Hudson 14

Howard 8, Warner 7

Timber Lake 38, New Underwood 6

Class 11B

Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery 47, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Canton 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Lead-Deadwood 0

Sioux Falls Christian 14, Winner 12

Class 9B

Quarterfinal

Colome 58, Colman-Egan 8

Faulkton 36, Burke 15

Sully Buttes 52, Kadoka Area 0

Wall 28, Castlewood 20

NHL

Wild 4, Kings 1

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 80, Concordia 46 *Selland 17 points

Northwestern 99, Dakota STtae 58 *Gustafson 29 points

Men’s Basketball

Dickinson State 77, Mount Marty 70 *Billings 17 points

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

Related Post

Scoreboard Sunday, February 4th
Scoreboard Thursday, September 7th
Scoreboard Thursday, August 24th
Scoreboard Monday, May 14th

You Might Also Like