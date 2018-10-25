Sutton Picks Up Republican Endorsements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Democratic candidate for governor Billie Sutton picked up some support today from across the aisle.

Several prominent Republicans and Independents issued endorsements for Sutton today. Former GOP U.S. Senator Larry Pressler was among those touting their support.

Pressler says South Dakota voters are presented with a unique opportunity and regardless of their party affiliation, they should consider voting for Sutton.

“Billie Sutton is a moderate and many Republicans who in the past have voted for Republicans or voted for Kristi can feel comfortable in voting for him. This is a historic opportunity that we may not have again soon,” said Pressler.

Sutton is running against Republican Kristi Noem and Libertarian Kurt Evans.