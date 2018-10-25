Authorities: Tri-Valley Student Arrested for Guns on School Property

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Minnehaha County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Tri-Valley High School student after they found four guns and a controlled substance in his vehicle located on school grounds.

Authorities say they were investigating an unrelated social media threat towards the school earlier this week. During the investigation they were made aware of a vehicle that possibly had firearms in it.

Authorities say they issued a search warrant for the vehicle and removed it from school grounds. In the vehicle, authorities say they found four firearms and a controlled substance.

Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Nathan Ewer on possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and carrying a concealed pistol without a license charges.