Trump says proposal will lower US drug prices

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s taking steps to lower prescription drug prices.

Trump said Thursday that for decades other countries have rigged the system so Americans pay more. He says Americans are now going to pay the prices other countries pay.

Under a proposal announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, payment for certain drugs administered in doctors’ offices would shift to a level based on international prices.

The department says overall savings to U.S. programs like Medicare and to patients would total $17.2 billion over five years.

The proposal is structured as an experiment and would apply to half the country.

Drugmakers are sure to push back, arguing it would be tantamount to adopting price controls.