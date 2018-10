Absentee Ballots Cast Consistent with Past Midterm Elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The number of absentee ballots cast so far for South Dakota’s November 6th election is pretty consistent with midterm elections.

As of noon today, 56,173 people have filled out their ballots early. In 2014, that number was 55,292. Ab

In the 2016 presidential election nearly twice as many people filled out absentee ballots early.

People from ages 55 to 64 are the most active group when it comes to voting early.