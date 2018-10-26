AFM Cases Reported in U.S., Signs to Look Out For

S.D.-Kids across the United States are coming down with an illness that has Polio like symptoms. While there have been no cases in South Dakota, there’s at least one case reported in North Dakota and several in Iowa and Minnesota.

This year there have been 62 cases of AFM or Acute Flaccid Myelitis. It’s a serious condition that affects the spinal cord causing people to have a difficult time moving their arms or legs. Doctor Bonnie Bunch at Sanford says there are a few things people should know about the illness.

“It’s not polio at all it just has similar symptoms,” said Dr. Bunch.

She says it occurs suddenly, over the course a few days.

“The true sign is weakness,” said Dr. Bunch.

However, there are some other symptoms to look out for.

“Sometimes a person has like a cold or a respiratory illness before that and then they may complain of pain in the parts that are going to be affected,” said Dr. Bunch.

It mostly affects kids.

“90 percent of the people who’ve had it are less than 18 years old and the average age is four years,” said Dr. Bunch.

Right now doctors are puzzled with how exactly kids are getting AFM.

“There are two main theories. One is that it’s caused directly by a virus and that the other is caused by the body’s immune system reacting to something like a virus,” said Bunch.

They’ve also noticed a pattern.

“It seems to come back every two years,” said Dr. Bunch.

While doctors are not sure what exactly causes AFM, something parents can do is get their kids in the habit of always washing their hands. It’s considered a rare illness so Dr. Bunch says parents shouldn’t panic.

“The CDC which is the Center For Disease Control estimates that one in a million will get this,” said Dr. Bunch.

However, it’s always good to aware.