Execution Date Set For Rodney Berget

PIERRE, S.D. – An execution date has been set for South Dakota Death Row Inmate Rodney Berget.

Darin Young, Director of Prison Operations and Warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, has ordered Berget’s execution for Monday, October 29th, at 1:30 p.m.

Berget was found guilty of attempted murder in 2003, and sentenced to life in prison. While incarcerated, Berget killed prison guard Ronald Johnson during an escape attempt in 2011.

