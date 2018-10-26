New state anti-harassment rules could keep public in dark

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – New rules about sexual harassment of Iowa state government workers could make it tougher for taxpayers to learn about the cases and what the state is doing about the allegations.

Ten Iowa lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the rules Thursday amid complaints about a hurried process.

The Des Moines Register reports the new rules say sex harassment complaint records can’t be released unless a court orders such. The old rules allowed state officials some discretion on any releases.

The new rules were proposed by the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, which handles human resources issues for state government workers.

The changes come in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ firing of Iowa Finance Authorities director Dave Jamison, who was accused of sexually harassing and assaultive behavior toward female employees.