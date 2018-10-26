SFPD, Mayor TenHaken Appoint Community Ambassadors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls Police Department have started a new city wide initiative called the Community Ambassador Program.

TenHaken says during his campaign, he heard calls from citizens wanting to communicate with the police department, but not directly. That’s when nine Community Ambassadors were appointed.

TenHaken says the ambassadors are people who are already known an respected in different Sioux Falls communities. They can listen to the public’s concerns. then pass those concerns along to law enforcement.

“There are often times when people in the community see something, they know something is going on, they want this information to get back to the police department, but they’re maybe not comfortable calling the police directly. They can approach any of our ambassadors and say ‘hey, I think you should know that this is going on’,”said TenHaken.

The nine Community Ambassadors went through in-depth training of police practices in Sioux Falls to better understand how officers do their jobs and communicate those principles to the public.