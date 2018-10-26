State Plans to Seek Death Penalty in Dell Rapids Child Abuse Murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man accused in the beating death of a toddler could face the death penalty.

The state plans to seek the death penalty against 38-year-old Keith Cornett. Cornett’s step son Hayden Wigton was killed in 2016 and autopsy shows he died to blows to the head, which resulted in skull fractures.

Investigators were stunned to find bite marks on the little boys body.

Cornett is also accused of abusing a three-month-old.

His murder trial is scheduled for next spring.