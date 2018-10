Winner man injured in Tripp County crash dies 5 days later

CARTER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Winner man injured in a one-vehicle crash in Tripp County last week has died.

The Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Ricky Meister lost control of his sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 18 near Carter and it rolled several times in the ditch the morning of Oct. 18.

He was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Tuesday.