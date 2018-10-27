DIY Growing in Popularity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-DIY or do it yourself is becoming a popular trend and one Sioux Falls women has turned it into a business. The signs may look store bought, but at Board And Brush Creative Studios everything is handmade.

“It’s really important to us that people get an opportunity to create,” said Owner, Vonda Kay Shaeffer.

One year ago Shaeffer and her husband opened the DIY studio in Sioux Falls. It’s a franchise that’s quickly growing across the U.S. as everyone is getting in on the DIY craze.

” Everybody is so busy and people’s lives are so technical. They’re on their phone or on the computer and this is a way where people can actually use their hands and make something,” said Shaeffer.

People learn how to make their own home décor signs and it’s all customizable.

“It’s all about you and your design and your personality can come through on the project,” said Shaeffer.

Shaeffer’s main goal is to empower others. Her favorite part is seeing her customers admiring their finished projects at the end of the workshop.

“Just to see the pride that they have in their work. They didn’t think they could do it, they’re intimidated when they first come in, but it’s a stencil process so you don’t have to have any talent. My husband Jim says if you can’t draw a stick figure you can still do a really great project here at board and brush,” said Shaeffer.

Jodi Vanbeek is a regular. She’s completed six workshops. After her first one, she was bit by the DIY bug.

“I enjoy it, just proud of the project I make when I’m done with it,” said Vanbeek.

She says if she can DIY, anyone can.

“It’s very simple. I’m not one to be able to draw, so with the stencil and stuff this just works really good. I enjoy picking out my stains and doing some of the sanding and stuff. And they’re very helpful here.”

In the end customers can all agree that it’s a good feeling to have done something all by themselves.

“I feel like I accomplished something and I can take it home and be proud of what I did, said Josi Garland.

The owners say this is also a good bonding activity as classes usually last around three hours.