Dordt Drops Briar Cliff In Overtime

Defenders Win 36-30 Thriller

SIOUX CENTER, IA — Brock Lamle threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dordt Defenders to a 36-30 victory over visiting Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center. The Defenders improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the GPAC. Click on the video viewer for highlights!