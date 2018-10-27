Hills-Beaver Creek & Pipestone Roll Into Section Championships

Minnesota Prep Football Playoffs
Zach Borg,
HILLS & PIPESTONE, MN  —  The Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots and Pipestone Arrows are one win away from the Minnesota State Tournament.

After having their season ended by Edgerton/Ellsworth in two of the last three seasons, the Patriots finally got past their nemesis with a 39-22 victory in the 9-Man Section 3 semifinals in HIlls on Saturday afternoon.  Meanwhile in the Section 3AA semifinals Pipestone pitched a shutout against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 35-0.

