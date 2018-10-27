Northern State Rallies Past Mary

Wolves Win 28-23

Bismarck, N.D. – The Northern State University football team snapped their 2-game loss streak on Saturday afternoon with a fourth quarter comeback and 28-23 victory over the University of Mary. With the win, the Wolves improve to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the NSIC North.

The Wolves trailed through the first 53 minutes of play in the game, however tallied three scores in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Mary opened the game with their first touchdown, a 75-yard reception with just 11 seconds knocked off the game clock. Jacob Wiedrich cut into the lead with his first of two field goals in the game. The senior hit a 38-yard attempt, and later followed that with a 33-yarder in the fourth.

The two teams traded touchdowns to close out the first quarter, leaving the Marauders with a 4-point lead. Dakota Larson tallied the final first quarter score for the Wolves, a 40-yard reception from Hunter Trautman. UMary again scored first in the second, however Colten Drageset and Trautman answered back 7-yard reception at the 1:30 mark. The two teams entered the locker room with a 20-16 Marauder lead at the half.

The University of Mary extended their lead in the third with a made field goal, however that was their last score of the game. Northern opened the fourth with Wiedrich’s second field goal of the afternoon, and followed that up with an 81-yard receiving touchdown by Jacob Streit. The touchdown gave NSU the 26-23 lead with just 6:40 remaining in regulation. The Wolves defense stepped on the Marauders final two drives of the game recording three sacks and a safety with just 19 seconds remaining on the clock.

As a team, the Wolves recorded a game high 86 yards rushing and 333 yards passing for 419 yards of total offense. The defense recorded six sacks for a total loss of 42 yards and held the Marauders to just 3-of-16 on third down. Northern also tallied one interception by senior Noah MacPherson.

Trautman completed 19-of-32 attempts in the win, recording three touchdowns and an 81-yard long to Streit. The win marks Trautman’s second 300-plus yard game of the 2018 season, after throwing for 397 yards at MSU Moorhead. Chaka Kelly led the rushers with 39 total yards averaging 3.3 yards per carry with a 15-yard long.

Streit led the team with 127 yards receiving, averaging 25.4 yards per reception. He was followed by Larson and Zech Culbreath with 78 and 77 yards respectively.

MacPherson did it all for the Wolves on defense leading the team with 12 total tackles. The senior recorded 2.0 sacks for a total loss of 19 yards, and added one breakup and the interception. Preston Droessler and Zach Mohs followed with eight and seven tackles apiece, while Brayden McNeary led the team with three sacks for a total loss of 11 yards and one forced fumble. Droessler grabbed the final sack for the Wolves, while Alex Gray led the team with two breakups.

Wiedrich recorded 251 yards punting with a 60-yard long, averaging 35.9 yards per punt. He also tallied two over 50 yards and three inside the 20. The senior added 365 yards on kickoffs, averaging 60.0 per boot with five touchbacks. Culbreath and Larson led the returners with 19 and six yards respectively.

Northern returns to the confines of Swisher Field next Saturday for the final home game of the 2018 season. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. between the Wolves and visiting Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston. NSU will also honor their 13 seniors prior to the game.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics