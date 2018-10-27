Stampede Stopped In Sioux City In Overtime

Herd Lose Two Goal Lead & Fall 4-3

Sioux City, IA—The Sioux Falls Stampede let a 3-1 third period lead slip away, but still earned a point after a 4-3 overtime loss to Sioux City on Saturday night. The loss ended the Stampede’s five game winning streak, but at 6-1-2, the Herd are off to their best start in franchise history. Anthony Romano, Cade Borchardt and Jared Westcott all scored in the game while Chad Veltri stopped 22 of 26 shots in between the pipes. The Herd have earned at least a point in six straight games and are tied for second place in the Western Conference.

The Stampede came out firing early in the period, but Sioux City goaltender Ben Kraws was once again on top of his game making several saves early in the game and keeping the Stampede off the board. That gave some momentum to the Musketeers who, for the second night in a row, scored the first goal of the game at 11:24. Martin Pospisil showed why he is the top scorer in the league as he one-timed a pass from Bobby Brink and put it past the glove side of Stampede goaltender Chad Veltri. It looked like they would take that lead into the locker room, but the Stampede’s never give up attitude showed again late in the period when the Herd cashed in on a late power play chance. Ryan Johnson brought the puck into the Sioux City zone and dropped a pass to Anthony Romano who blasted a shot that clanked off the left goal post and into the net with just 0.5 seconds remaining to tie the game 1-1. Both teams tallied eight shots in the period.

Sioux Falls took the lead 3:31 into the second when Matt Cameron sent a pass into the high slot for Jared Westcott who wristed a shot that went through the five-hole of Kraws and rolled just over the goal line to give the Stampede a 2-1 advantage. It remained that way until the 16:11 mark when the Herd went back on the power play and converted again. Andre Lee got a shot on goal that was stopped by Kraws, but the rebound bounced out in front and Cade Borchardt jumped on it and tucked the puck under the left arm of Kraws to make it a 3-1 game. Sioux City outshot the Herd 8-6 in the period.

The Stampede had a chance to extend their lead in the third with their fourth power play of the night, but couldn’t convert and that would prove to be costly. Sioux City pulled within a goal at 13:58 when Matthew Miller tipped a pass from Parker Ford past the stick side of Veltri to make it 3-2. Two minutes later the Musketeers were back at it again and tied the game when Anthony Kehrer blasted a shot through traffic and through the five-hole of Veltri to make it a 3-3 game.

The Stampede entered the night perfect in overtime games this season, but the Musketeers changed that just 19 seconds into the extra session. Pospisill dug the puck out of the right corner and forced his way in front of the goal where he found Bobby Brink who backhanded the puck into the back of the net to give the Musketeers the victory.

Sioux City outshot the Stampede 26-18 on the night and went 0-for-3 on the powerplay while the Stampede were 2-for-5.

The Stampede return to action next Saturday, November 3rd when they host the Fargo Force on Pink in the Rink night at the PREMIER Center. The ice will be pink and the players will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be raffled off during the game to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans can bring their skates and skate on the pink ice right after the game as well. Puck drop is 7:05 PM and tickets are available at the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede