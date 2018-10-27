The City Of Sioux Falls Is Coming Together To “Rake The Town”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Falling leaves are the universal sign that fall is in full swing. It also means that the streets will be filled with bags of leaves. However, some homeowners aren’t able to clean their own yards.

“These houses are mostly owned by people over 60, lower income usually, and one of the main criteria to with the list anyway is people who don’t have family in the area to help them out,” says Program Development and Communications Director Valerie Lietz.

For 14 years, volunteers with Active Generations have been helping these folks clear their yards.

Lietz says, “Community service is just a vital part of the whole world, and Sioux Falls is so great at it. To know I’ve got 1,100 volunteers out here doing this in a two day time period, it’s wonderful to work in non-profits in this community.”

Over the weekend, 117 teams raked 341 houses throughout Sioux Falls. Organizers say it’s rewarding seeing the faces of the homeowners.

“A lot of times when they are helping a widow or an older woman, they come out with cookies and hot chocolate and coffee and things like that. Being able to see on the person’s face how much it means to them that you’re here doing their service,”says Lietz.

This was the first year participating for family team “Rake Until You Ache.” They admit, they didn’t quite know what they were up against.

“Now that we’re here doing it, there’s a lot more leaves in the yard than we expected. But it’s a good workout and we’re having fun, ” says Volunteer Alicia Richter.

“Just knowing that we can help somebody who’s not able to do it themselves and we’re perfectly capable,” says Volunteer Liz Richter.

The group says this simple act of kindness can go a long way, and they plan to do it again next year. It also helps that mother nature was on their side.

Alicia Richter says, “We got lucky. We got a nice day, so that’s really good. Just something simple to give back and help (you know) anyone who needs a hand with their yard work.”

“Rake the Town” takes place every last weekend in October. To get involved with Active Generations, visit their website www.ActiveGenerations.org.