“Trunk Or Treat”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Halloween is coming a little bit earlier for some Trick-or-Treaters in Sioux Falls.

On Saturday afternoon, Gimme-A-Break Childcare Center held their second annual “Trunk or Treat.” Kids are able to dress up in their Halloween costumes and fill their bags with candy.

Instead of going to houses, they picked up goodies by visiting different car trunks. Organizers say trunk or treating is becoming a popular way to score some extra Halloween candy.

“We wanted to get the families involved. The very first year we started things, we did a Halloween party and that reach over 60 kiddos. We were like ‘let’s try something new next year,’ so then we did ‘Trunk or Treat.’ Now we got this one (the third year) and it’s just booming. It’s amazing,” says Gimme-A-Break Manager Briana Svatos.

Some parents say they like “Trunk or Treating” because kids are able to get out earlier during the day, and it can be safer than traditional trick or treating.