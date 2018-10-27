Zombies Take Over Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- Zombies took over the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday to prove that zombies do have hearts. At the annual Zombie Walk Parade people transformed into the living dead. The event is hosted by the Sioux Falls Roller DollZ, Roller Derby Team. All proceeds from the walk are split between the team and Ladder of Smiles, a program that benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children. Organizers say the best part of the walk , besides the spooks is that it’s fun for all ages.

“Seeing the kids. Some of them really like to dress up and get gory and bloody and scabby and other ones are amazed by all the colors and some are just fascinated with their favorite character that come down,” said Organizer, Shelly Connor.

This is the thirteenth year that zombies have roamed Sioux Falls. Organizers say the event grows bigger every year. The first year they started off with around 100 people. There’s now a couple thousand people participating.