Coyotes Close Season Out With Win Over North Dakota

USD Falls Short Of Summit League Tournament Despite 1-0 Win

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota soccer team ended its season with a 1-0 victory over North Dakota Sunday afternoon at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

The Coyotes entered the day with a chance to qualify for the Summit League Tournament but fell one point short after Omaha defeated Western Illinois 2-1.

South Dakota concludes its season with a 9-7-2 record and 4-4 in Summit League action. The .556 winning percentage is the highest in the Division I era and is the second time USD has finished above .500 at the Division I level.

“I am extremely proud of the women today,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “We talked about controlling the controllable, and they came out and performed at a high level. It is sad to see the season end, but I am extremely pleased with the effort this year and am excited for the future.”

Freshman Tiannah Moore scored the game’s only goal in the 31st minute. Sophomore Dani Brown sent a pass to Moore that she controlled 25 yards from net. Moore faced the goal, launched a shot from the top of the box, and landed it in the upper-left corner of the goal. It was her fifth goal of the season, marking the second most on the team this year.

Senior Parker Rytz notched her program-tying sixth shutout of the season, stopping all five Fighting Hawk shots that landed on frame. Rytz totaled 90 saves on the season and concludes her career with 197 saves, fourth-most in program history.

South Dakota attempted 16 shots in the game, landing eight on goal. Junior Taryn LaBree and Moore each had four shot attempts to lead USD. Junior Kellee Willer and freshman Teresa Fontenot each had three shot attempts with seniors Zoe Anderson and Tayler Karas attempting one shot apiece.

Katie Moller led North Dakota (9-6-2, 3-4-1 Summit) with three shot attempts. She entered the game as the league’s leader in goals scored (15) and total points (35). Olivia Swenson, the league’s top goalkeeper by goals against average (0.58), gave up just her 10th goal of the season while making seven saves.

The match ends the careers of South Dakota’s seven seniors: Zoe Anderson, Madeline Butterfield, Tayler Karas, Parker Rytz, Coral Suarez, Cooper Thau and Sydney Wilson.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics