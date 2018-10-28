Coyotes FCS Playoff Hopes All But Gone After Loss To NDSU

USD Has Lost Three Straight

VERMILLION, S.D. — It doesn’t look like there will be a postseason for the South Dakota football team after the Coyotes were blown out by North Dakota State 59-14 yesterday.

The Coyotes worst loss in the Dakota Dome since 2015 is their third straight loss and drops them to 3-5 overall which more than likely will be too many losses to qualify for a second straight FCS playoff bid even if they were to win out and finish 6-5.

USD will try to regroup next Saturday at Indiana State at noon.