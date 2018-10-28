Native South Dakotan Adam Vinatieri Becomes NFL’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Rapid City Central & South Dakota State Alum

OAKLAND, CA — NFL history belongs to a native South Dakotan.

With a 25 yard field goal midway through the Indianapolis Colts 42-28 win at Oakland on Sunday afternoon, Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Morten Andersen’s previous mark of 2,544 points.

The former Rapid City Cobbler and South Dakota State Jackrabbit finished the day with 10 points, and now has 2,550 points.

That number figures to go up as the 45-year old Vinatieri, kicking in the NFL since 1996, shows no signs of slowing down.