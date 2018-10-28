Scoreboard Saturday, October 27th

Scores For Saturday, October 27, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2018
NHL
Wild 3, Colorado 2

USHL
Sioux City 4, Stampede 3 (*Final in OT)

College Football
SDSU 38, Illinois State 28

NDSU 59, USD 14

Sioux Falls 34, Upper Iowa 7

Augustana 52, Concordia-St. Paul 24

Northern State 28, Mary 23

Winona State 38, SMSU 26

Dordt 36, Briar Cliff 30 (*Final in OT)

Dakota Wesleyan 41, Jamestown 21

Waldorf 51, Dakota State 37

Dickinson State 49, Presentation 24

Northwestern 39, Hastings 29

Iowa State 40, Texas Tech 31

Penn State 30, Iowa 24

Nebraska 45, Bethune-Cookman 9

H.S. Football
MN Section Semifinals
9-Man Section 2
R-T-R 44, Red Rock Central 16

9-Man Section 3
Hills-Beaver Creek 39, Edgerton/Ellsworth 22

Section 5A 
Minneota 35, Dawson-Boyd 14

Section 3AA
Pipestone 35, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0

Section 3AAA
Jackson Co. Central 30, Tri-City United 9

Section 2AAAA
Dassel-Cokato 10, Marshall 7

College Cross Country
Summit League Championships @ Omaha, NE
Men
1.  SDSU (23)

2.  NDSU (60)

3.  USD (83)
-1.  Eldon Warner (USD)-24:58.59

Women
1.  USD (51)

2.  NDSU (52)

3.  SDSU (61)

College Volleyball
Sioux Falls 3, Concordia-St. Paul 0

SMSU 3, Mankato 0

Northern State 3, St. Cloud State 0

Winona State 3, Augustana 1

Northwestern 3, Jamestown 0

Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 1

Dordt 3, DWU 0

Men’s College Basketball
Nebraska Christian 78, Dakota State 68

Northwestern 112, Oak Hills Christian 41

Dordt 72, Waldorf 61

Bethany 75, Mount Marty 69

Women’s College Basketball
Dordt 87, Waldorf 69

Men’s College Soccer
Midland 4, Dordt 2

Doane 2, Mount Marty 0

Morningside 2, DWU 0

Hastings 3, Northwestern 0

Women’s College Soccer
Midland 2, Dordt 0

Doane 2, Mount Marty 0

Morningside 3, DWU 2

Hastings 3, Northwestern 0

College Swimming & Diving
Women
Minnesota 251, SDSU 46

Iowa 231, SDSU 64

Men
Minnesota 241, SDSU 49

Iowa 248, SDSU 50

 

