Scoreboard Saturday, October 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2018
NHL
Wild 3, Colorado 2
USHL
Sioux City 4, Stampede 3 (*Final in OT)
College Football
SDSU 38, Illinois State 28
NDSU 59, USD 14
Sioux Falls 34, Upper Iowa 7
Augustana 52, Concordia-St. Paul 24
Northern State 28, Mary 23
Winona State 38, SMSU 26
Dordt 36, Briar Cliff 30 (*Final in OT)
Dakota Wesleyan 41, Jamestown 21
Waldorf 51, Dakota State 37
Dickinson State 49, Presentation 24
Northwestern 39, Hastings 29
Iowa State 40, Texas Tech 31
Penn State 30, Iowa 24
Nebraska 45, Bethune-Cookman 9
H.S. Football
MN Section Semifinals
9-Man Section 2
R-T-R 44, Red Rock Central 16
9-Man Section 3
Hills-Beaver Creek 39, Edgerton/Ellsworth 22
Section 5A
Minneota 35, Dawson-Boyd 14
Section 3AA
Pipestone 35, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0
Section 3AAA
Jackson Co. Central 30, Tri-City United 9
Section 2AAAA
Dassel-Cokato 10, Marshall 7
College Cross Country
Summit League Championships @ Omaha, NE
Men
1. SDSU (23)
2. NDSU (60)
3. USD (83)
-1. Eldon Warner (USD)-24:58.59
Women
1. USD (51)
2. NDSU (52)
3. SDSU (61)
College Volleyball
Sioux Falls 3, Concordia-St. Paul 0
SMSU 3, Mankato 0
Northern State 3, St. Cloud State 0
Winona State 3, Augustana 1
Northwestern 3, Jamestown 0
Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 1
Dordt 3, DWU 0
Men’s College Basketball
Nebraska Christian 78, Dakota State 68
Northwestern 112, Oak Hills Christian 41
Dordt 72, Waldorf 61
Bethany 75, Mount Marty 69
Women’s College Basketball
Dordt 87, Waldorf 69
Men’s College Soccer
Midland 4, Dordt 2
Doane 2, Mount Marty 0
Morningside 2, DWU 0
Hastings 3, Northwestern 0
Women’s College Soccer
Midland 2, Dordt 0
Doane 2, Mount Marty 0
Morningside 3, DWU 2
Hastings 3, Northwestern 0
College Swimming & Diving
Women
Minnesota 251, SDSU 46
Iowa 231, SDSU 64
Men
Minnesota 241, SDSU 49
Iowa 248, SDSU 50