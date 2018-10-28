Sioux Falls Jams Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Cancer not only takes an emotional toll on families and patients, but a financial toll as well. People in Sioux Falls are banning together to help. The non-profit, Jam Against Cancer, held their fourth annual fundraising event at the American Legion Post 15 on Sunday. People enjoyed listening live to music, while participating in raffles and auctions. All the money raised will go to five families battling cancer to help with an costs they may have. Organizers say the event grows bigger every year. They’re always overwhelmed by the amount of support people continue to show.

“The outpouring of love in this community and around the country is just outstanding when it comes to people needing help,” said Organizer, Kay Johnson.

The event is going on Sunday night until 7 p.m. at the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15. They ask for a $5 donation at the door which comes with a ticket for a meal.