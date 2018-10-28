Vandalism at Falls Park: Christmas Decorations, Lights Poles Damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a vandalism at Falls Fark that happened sometime over the weekend.

Police were called to the park Sunday morning after a city parks employees discovered damage to several light poles and Christmas decorations.

Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire (605) 367-7007.

This video has been shared with KDLT News with permission from the owner: