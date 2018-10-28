Statement Win For SDSU At Illinois State

Jacks First Road Win Has Huge Playoff Implications

NORMAL, IL — One week after their worst performance of the season in a 24-9 loss at Northern Iowa, South Dakota State responded with their best game of the season yesterday at 11th ranked Illinois State.

The Jacks opened up a 35-7 lead on their way to a 38-28 victory in Normal against the Redbirds. The first road win of the season keeps SDSU’s hopes for a bye and homefield in the playoffs alive.

The defense forced three turnovers and held Redbird All-American running back James Robinson to just 13 yards rushing. Meanwhile the offense, held out of the endzone at UNI, racked up 445 total yards, with Taryn Christion breaking Austin Sumner’s career completions record.

SDSU hosts Missouri State next Saturday at 2 PM.