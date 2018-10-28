The True Message About Beauty

SHERBURN, MN- “They say that you always need to look good and they tell you how you need to look to be beautiful,” says Seventh Grader Kennedy Praska.

In today’s society, all forms of media have an impact on young adults. However when it comes down to magazines and reality television, they have one thing in common: the certain “look” that people have.

“They look like they have to be like a….like they’re all usually the same size in a way,” says Sixth Grader Kendra Haar.

“You have to have really good hair. You have to workout a lot,” says Seventh Grader Raymundo Rivera.

One person who has seen what life is like in front of the camera is Leah Darrow.

Leah appeared in Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model. It’s a show that is known for critiquing young women and men on how they look.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into. Like all reality television, there’s nothing really ‘real’ about it. But it was a experience that taught me a lot. It taught me that unfortunately that my worth (according to culture) is about what I look like,” says Author and Speaker Leah Darrow.

In Sherburn, Minnesota Leah talks to young adults as part of her speaking tour to share her experience, and to share her message about beauty to young women and men.

Darrow says, “In that whole culture, the beauty culture and fashion industry has a certain standard of beauty. A certain standard of a lifestyle that they think is best, and it’s not always the best.”

She says now is the time to instead boost people’s confidence rather than tearing them down.

“We don’t want to hear lies even if they said nice today, but have a terrible consequence tomorrow. We want truth even if it’s difficult. We do and that’s what we deserve. Men and women deserve the truth,” explains Darrow.

Leah says her faith has kept her grounded, and has helped her send her message of beauty and self-image to youth across the country.

“I understand and I get it. Start questioning the voices that you’re hearing. What are the influences in your life? You have to be honest with them. Do they really care about you? Do they know you? Do they love you? Think about who you are allowing in your life to influence you,” says Darrow.

Leah Darrow’s second book, The Other Side of Beauty,, is available now. You can also listen to her story and messages on her podcast titled Do Something Beautiful.