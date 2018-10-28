Two Children Killed, Four Others Injured Sunday in Leola Crash

LEOLA, S.D. – Two children died and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon west of Leola.

Names of the six people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2001 Buick Park Avenue was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected back onto the roadway where the vehicle collided with a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville.

Two child passengers in the Buick, a four-year-old female and a two-year-old male, died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The two other occupants in the Buick, both females, suffered life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to an Aberdeen hospital and later airlifted to a Fargo, N.D. hospital. A seven-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an Aberdeen hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Both occupants in the Cadillac were wearing seatbelts and were taken to an Aberdeen hospital. The 83-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries while the 83-year-old male passenger sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.