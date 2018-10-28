Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The winning Powerball ticket sold in Iowa marks the largest lottery prize ever won in the state, even though the $688 million jackpot will be split with another winning ticket holder in New York.

Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich said Sunday that even state lottery officials are stunned that one of the tickets was sold in the rural Iowa town of Redfield. Lottery officials encouraged the winner to consult a financial adviser before coming forward.

Rich says anyone who recently played Powerball should double-check their tickets. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

Powerball winners have a year to claim the prize. Rich says the identity of the Iowa winner will be made public under Iowa law.

The winning Iowa ticket was sold at Casey’s convenience store in Redfield. A store clerk declined comment Sunday. Casey’s will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The other winning ticket was sold at West Harlem Deli in New York City.