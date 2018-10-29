2 children killed, 2 other hurt in highway crash

LEOLA, S.D. (AP) – Officials say two children have died and two others have been injured in a highway crash in northern South Dakota.

The state Department of Public Safety says an eastbound car ran off Highway 10 near Leola Sunday afternoon. The driver brought the vehicle back onto the highway where it collided with a westbound car.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy in the first car died at the scene. The 28-year-old woman driving that car was thrown from the vehicle. She was initially taken to an Aberdeen hospital before she was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

A 7-year-old girl in the same vehicle was taken to an Aberdeen hospital with life-threatening injuries.