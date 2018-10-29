Authorities identify man killed in Brookings County crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Brookings man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Brookings County.

The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Corey Kilber was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a semi carrying hazardous material on U.S. Highway 14. The crash happened about 4 miles west of Brookings about midday Tuesday.

The patrol says the crash happened as the semi was pulling away from a railroad crossing with its hazard lights activated. Less than a gallon of sodium hydroxide, or lye, spilled. It was contained by emergency responders. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.