Death Penalty Protesters Gather Outside State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hours before the scheduled execution of Rodney Berget, groups began to form.

On one side of the road, people vocal about their views against South Dakota’s death penalty. A prayer vigil was set up with signs reading, ‘end the death penalty’ and ‘he without sin casts the first stone.’

The group says the state has the means to keep society safe by imprisoning people for life, and that the death penalty is not necessary.

“He certainly did a horrible crime and he deserves consequences for that crime. But for us to do the same thing to him that he did to Ronald Johnson, that says something about us,” said Denny Davis with SD for Alternatives for the Death Penalty.

The other group of people did not want to participate in any on camera interviews, but they tell KDLT News that many of them are friends of the Johnson family. They say they came out today to show support for Ronald Johnson’s widow, Lynnette.