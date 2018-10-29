Dusty Johnson: Family Man, Business Man, Congressional Candidate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When Representative Kristi Noem announced her run for governor, it meant South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives would be up for grabs.

Four people have thrown their hat into the ring to represent South Dakota in congress, including Republican Dusty Johnson.

By day, he works to expand South Dakota’s fiber optic network. By night, he’s working alongside wife Jaqueline to raise three growing boys. And in the time between all that, he’s campaigning for congress.

“I know my skill set is a really good match for serving our country in congress,” said Johnson.

Dusty Johnson wants to be South Dakota’s next U.S. Representative. But time on the campaign trial can take time away from his family, so more often than not, he brings them along.

Family is one of the main focuses in Dusty Johnson’s life, and his campaign.

“Obviously my family is a huge part of who I am and so I think once you understand who I am as a father and a husband, you get a better sense of who I will be as a congressman,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s, you get what you see, approach means putting his whole self out there, to show voters exactly who they are electing. That’s also why he’s chosen not to run negative ads in his campaign. Rather, he’s focusing on his positives.

“I’m interviewing for a job and the other three candidates are interviewing for a job too. But I don’t want to destroy them, they’re not bad people. This should really be about people sharing their positive optimistic view for our country,” said Johnson.

He says he has the perfect mix of public and private sector experience to know what voice South Dakota needs in congress.

“Theres a lot of weight on our member of congress. Not only do they need to be a good member of congress, they also need to be an ambassador a spokesman an advocate for rural America,” said Johnson.

He says he’s ready to hit the ground running on capitol hill, should he receive enough support on November 6th.

“If you are disappointed with the hyper-partisan and the dysfunction and the gridlock in Washington D.C., Dusty Johnson is your candidate,” said Johnson.

Johnson is facing off against Democratic challenger Tim Bjorkman, Independent candidate Ron Wieczorek and Libertarian candidate Mike Hendrickson.