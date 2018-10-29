Feeding South Dakota Kicks Off 8th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thanksgiving is a time to get together with family and friends while enjoying a meal, but there are people in our area that will go hungry over the holidays.

One in every nine people are hungry or food insecure in South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota is helping ease this burden by hosting their eighth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive.

People can donate turkeys and all the fixings until November 9th. Cash donations are also encouraged.

Organizers say this is a season of giving and this food will go a long way.

“You know, when I talk to folks about Thanksgiving and giving back I always ask if they can think what it would feel like if you weren’t able to enjoy Thanksgiving with your family this year. How heartbreaking that would be. We want to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone,” said Christina Oey with Feeding South Dakota.

Long time supporters of Feeding South Dakota, Greg and Pam Sands, will also math the monetary donation for up to $14,000.