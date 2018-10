KISS making tour stop in Sioux Falls

KISS has announced their final tour ever for 2019, named “END OF THE ROAD.”

The band announced today that it will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 6, 2019. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 2 at 10 a.m. They will be available at LiveNation.com, the arena box office, ticketmaster.com or over-the-phone at 800-745-3000.