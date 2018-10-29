Maggie Smither The Cornerstone Of SDSU Soccer

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though Maggie Smither’s career as a midfielder didn’t last long….

“I started around like 11 or 12. And so I just went in and I wasn’t really like a field player. Around middle school I kind of stepped into keeper just because I was tall and could kick it far.” SDSU Junior Goal Keeper Maggie Smither says.

….playing between the posts proved to be a passion.

“That feeling of holding it, making a save, making that big time dive, and changing the game, that feeling is something that I chase for.” Maggie says.

She made plenty of those at Lincoln High School, leading the Patriots to four straight state titles. Her career at South Dakota State got off to a slower start. After redshirting in 2015, Maggie split time at goalie with senior Nicole Inskeep.

“I definitely think I learned the most that I’ve ever learned so far here in that year.” Smither says.

“I just said Mags, what did you focus on this year? She said I really focused on two things; getting better every single day and helping my team in any way I can. And it was here dedication to those simple things that changed the trajectory of her career.” SDSU Soccer Head Coach Brock Thompson says.

Since taking over full time she’s been the best goalie in the Summit League. Last season she was conference goalie of the year after allowing just one goal in Summit play. This season she’s doubled her number of shutouts from five to ten. Both seasons she’s been the cornerstone of back to back Summit regular season championships.

“She certainly drives the ship from behind our team, so presence is the perfect word to describe it.” Thompson says.

“I love the pressure, I don’t mind it. It’s something that drives me.” Smither says.

And that isn’t just at keeper. Just because she stops shots, doesn’t mean she won’t take them!