Official: Pipe-bomb suspect kept list of targets

MIAMI (AP) – A U.S. official says the man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats had a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets.

The official said investigators are scrutinizing the social media posts of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who is due to appear in federal court Monday. Sayoc is accused of sending explosive material to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

The official said that investigators believe Sayoc made the explosives in his van and that authorities recovered soldering equipment, a printer, and stamps similar to those used on the package bombs.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.