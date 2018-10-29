Salvation Army Filled with Winter Gear After Successful Coats for All Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 31st annual Coats for All drive with the Salvation Army is filled with racks of coats and scarfs.

Thanks to your donations, over 700 people across Sioux Falls will have coats for the upcoming winter months. Two hours into opening day, 75 people along came in to get their winter gear. In fact, coats are still coming in.

Organizers say this is another successful year for the drive, and they cannot thank the community of Sioux Falls enough.

“They’ve opened up their hearts. They’ve opened up their closets, and have given us their gently warm coats. As you can see behind me, we have quite an assortment of children coats, adult coats, and we’re providing them to people,” said Major Tom Riggs with the Salvation Army.

People can still drop off coats and other winter items at the Salvation Army building located on Cliff Avenue.