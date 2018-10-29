UPDATE: Berget Execution Appeal Filed to U.S. Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A stay of execution for South Dakota death row inmate Rodney Berget has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. The appeal follows two rejected motions from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The State of South Dakota has filed its response objecting to the Petition and any stay of proceedings.

Jackley says there are currently no court orders to stop or delay Berget’s execution, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday. One motion was filed by a woman whose son is serving a life sentence, the other by an attorney without Berget’s support.

Berget is to be put to death for the 2011 slaying of Ronald “R.J.” Johnson. Berget and fellow inmate Eric Robert beat Johnson with a pipe and covered his head in plastic wrap during a failed escape attempt.

Robert was executed in October 2012.

Berget in 2016 appealed his death sentence, but later asked to withdraw it.